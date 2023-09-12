Six stars from across the Drag Race universe are set to star in a snowy new reality series, Slaycation.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race machine is, as ever, plugged in and ready for action. While new series are constantly being announced – the Drag Race UK season five cast list was revealed just yesterday (11 September), with a trailer also now here – other shows starring the hit reality series’ many contestants are also in the works.

There’s the upcoming fourth season of We’re Here, which will be led by Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, US winners Sasha Velour and Jaida Essence Hall, and fan-favourite Latrice Royale.

Now, the team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race at World of Wonder have revealed that another new TV series is in the works, too.

Slaycation will star six fabulous queens from across the Drag Race franchise as they cosy up together in a Canadian cabin in the middle of winter.

The team at Canadian streaming service Crave, which is creating the unscripted series alongside World of Wonder, has promised “drama, fun, twists and plenty of shenanigans”. At the end of the series, the ice queens will deliver a performance for the local community.

“In Slaycation, the queens get to let their hair down and truly relax as themselves while enjoying some fierce and frosty winter shenanigans,” Drag Race creators Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said, according to Broadway World.

“Of course, there’s always a twist – or even a twist on a twist – but you will see these artists as you have never seen them before.”

The cast and a release date are yet to be announced, but a number of drag stars have put their names forward.

Commenting on social media, Canada’s Drag Race season three finalist Miss Fiercalicious wrote: “Sign me up,” while season one star Boa added: “This sounds like a nightmare, sign me up.”

Meanwhile, US season eight and nine’s Cynthia Lee Fontaine declared: “Omg, love this,” and Drag Race UK vs. The World winner Blu Hydrangea simply stated: “Ridiculously camp.”

It appears fans of the Drag Race world already have their eyes on who they want to see on the line-up, too.

“Please let Miss Fiercalicious be on this,” one fan begged, while another demanded: “Cast Anubis Finch, please”.

A third said: “We want Gia Gunn,” and a fourth revealed that their “dream cast” would be Miss Fiercalicious, Gia Gunn, Miss Abby OMG, Derrick Barry, A’Whora, and Kween Kong.