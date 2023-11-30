Every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK ranked from worst to best

As season five of Drag Race UK draws to a close, it’s time for a look back at how the British edition of the franchise has fared since its long-awaited debut back in 2019.

In four short years, we’ve met some of the world’s best drag talent, and it’s safe to say that our lives are “Much Betta” for it.

There’s been plenty of meme-able drama (“Red wig and a silver dress?”), high – and sometimes low – fashion (“I am serving you an adequate dress”), comedy gold (“I let her out eventually”), and lyrical genius (“If you can’t love yourself, go to therapy”).

Now, prepare to find out where find out which season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has come out on top.